Delhi Hit-and-run Case: Victim's Mother Demands Justice; 'Accused Should Be Hanged'

The mother of the Delhi hit-and-run case victim has demanded the death penalty for the men who allegedly hit her daughter's scooter and dragged her body for a few kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. The five men travelling in the car have been arrested and sent to police remand.

"We will get a rape case filed if post-mortem reveals anything wrong was done with the girl. We want all the accused to be hanged," the victim's mother said. She stated that the body was identified by her brother.

She alleged that the accused had beaten, stripped and dragged her daughter. "There was no skin, arms and legs left on her body. The same should happen with those accused...My daughter should get justice."

The victim's mother added, "There is hardly any flesh left on my daughter's body. There are craters and holes on that road. No flesh left on my daughter's back. Don't know how they tied her below the vehicle."

The grandmother of the Delhi hit-and-run case victim said that no skin is left on the girl's back and demanded strict punishment for the accused.

Earlier in the day, massive protests took place outside Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's residence and the Sultanpuri Police Station demanding stringent punishment against the accused.

'Woman dragged 10-12 km by car, medical board to conduct autopsy,' say police

Police on Monday said the woman who died after being hit by a car in outer Delhi was dragged for 10-12 kilometres under the vehicle and a medical board has been formed to conduct an autopsy.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said that fresh charges will be added in the case against the five accused if something comes up in the post-mortem report.

"The accused will be taken to the scene of the crime to verify their version of events. The timeline of events will be established on the basis of CCTV footage and digital evidence. The forensic examination of the vehicle is also being done," Hooda said.