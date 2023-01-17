Delhi Hit & Run: Murder Charges Slapped On Accused, Could Face Life Imprisonment If Guilty

In a big development in the Delhi hit & run case, Police has slapped murder charges against the accused under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which entails death sentence or life imprisonment. Six of the seven accused in the case were initially booked by Delhi Police under section 304 of culpable homicide for Anjali's death, who was killed on January 1 after a car hit her scooty and dragged her body for a few kilometres in Kanjhawala.

This comes soon after Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said that the police would invoke provisions of Section 302 for the murder of the 20-year-old. Apart from section 302, the accused will be punished under section 304 that attracts life imprisonment or imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, besides fine if proven guilty.

#BREAKING | Delhi hit & run case: Police adds Section 302 (Punishment for murder) against men who dragged Anjali for over 12 km. Tune in - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/K8L4aX2fdQ — Republic (@republic) January 17, 2023

The Police was able to slap murder charges on the accused after analysing the CCTV footage which suggested that the five people who were inside the car knew that Anjali's dead body is being dragged under their vehicle. The accused Amit Khanna (25), Deepak Khanna (26), Krishan (27), Manoj Mittal and Mithun (26) were arrested by the Delhi Police in the case on January 2.

Later, accused Ashutosh Bharadwaj and Ankush Khanna were also arrested for allegedly shielding the others. Notably, both Ashutosh and Ankush have been released on bail.

Developments in the case so far

After the Home Ministry took cognisance of the case, a team of five experts from the National Forensic Science University in Gujarat visited the accident site and recreated the crime scene. The recreation was done with the help of a girl who displayed how the woman might have gotten entangled under the car. A dummy was also used to see the effects caused to a person whose body gets stuck to the front wheel of a moving vehicle, police officials said.

Meanwhile, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini District deployed PCRs and pickets have been suspended on the directions of the competent authority for their alleged apathy in the case.