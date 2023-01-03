Delhi Hit & Run: Victim With Friend At 2:10 AM, Body Spotted At 3:24 AM; 74 Minute Mystery

In the wee hours of January 1, while the country was ringing in the New Year, 2023, a 20-year-old on a scooty was hit by a car. The occupants of the car, in an attempt to flee, drove away with the woman's body stuck in the wheels of the car. This led to the body being dragged for nearly 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. The body was found lying on the road by the police at 4:11 am, but what transpired in those hours?

Timeline of January 1

01:17 am: The victim and her friend, in the CCTV footage, can be seen fighting with each other outside a private hotel in the Sultanpuri area of North West Delhi.

01:45 am: The victim and her friend were spotted leaving the hotel.

02:10 am: The scooty with two occupants travelling was captured in a CCTV in the Krishan Vihar area. The same CCTV, a few minutes later, captured the two occupants going in the opposite direction.

03:24 am: Kanjhawala Police Station received a call. The caller informed, "Ek Baleno gaadi grey colour Jo Qutubgarh ki sidd Jaa Rahi hai or usmei ek dead body bandhi hue hai, jo niche latki hui hai ( A Baleno car, grey in colour, is moving towards Qutubgarh. There's a dead body tied to the wheels. It is hanging down.)"

The caller is contacted and sought details of the car. The police then flash the registration number of the offending vehicle.

03:53 am: SHO Sultanpuri, who is on night patrolling, spots a damaged scooty in the middle of the road. He lodges this information at Sultanpuri Police Station.

04:11 am: Another PCR call is received at police station Kanjhawala, this time it's about a woman's body lying on the road.

The body was sent to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, where the girl was declared brought dead. The body was then sent to the Maulana Azad Medical College where the postmortem was conducted for over 1.5 hours by a team of doctors. The preliminary report has so far ruled out sexual assault. However, viscera have been preserved.

What are the missing links? What does the FIR say?

Between 2:10 am, when the woman parted ways with her friend and 3:24 am when the first PCR was made, there were 70 minutes. What happened during this time?

As per the FIR, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, owned by Ashutosh, was taken for a night by his friends Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna at around 7 pm on December 31, 2022, and was parked back in his house, at 5 am, on January 1, 2023, in an accidental state. As per the FIR, Deepak has told the police that he was driving the car, while Manoj Mittal was sitting in the front passenger seat. In the back, Mithun was sitting in the middle, with Krishan on his right side and Amit on his left.

"On the road from Krishan Vihar to Shani Bazar, they hit a girl on her scooty with the car, who fell on the road. Post this, they fled towards the Kanjhawala road, and stopped the car near Jonty Village only to see the body of the girl on the scooty, entangled in the wheels of the car," the FIR stated.

Produced before the Rohini Court, the arrested-- Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27)-- have been sent to 3-day police custody.