Amid LAC Standoff, Delhi Hotel Body Decides Not To Give Accommodation To Chinese Nationals

Amid India-China faceoff, Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association have decided that from now onwards Chinese Nationals will not be provided accommodation in Delhi hotels. Around 3000 Hotels in Delhi having capacity of 75,000 rooms have taken the decision to protest against China.

"We had a meeting day before yesterday where we decided that from now onwards we will not give accommodation to any Chinese national in Hotels and Guesthouses of Delhi. By taking this decision we want to protest against China. The manner in which the Chinese army is behaving with Indian forces at the borders which has resulted into killing of 20 Indian soldiers, the Hotel Industry is deeply upset and having a gross resentment against China and therefore it has thought better to join the campaign of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT)," said Union Power Minister RK Singh.

There are around 3000 hotels and 75000 rooms which comes under this category. The Association has also decided not to use any Chinese made products in their Hotels & Guest Houses like furniture, Kitchen Accessories, Cutleries, Decorative items etc.

The call to boycott Chinese goods was given by Confederation of All India Traders Association and now CAIT and the Hotel association have decided that in its next step, they will contact important sectors of the country including Media personnel, IAS & IPS Officers, Employees of Private Sectors, IRS and IFS officials, Students, CA, Company Secretaries, Government Employees, Religious Leaders, Motivational Speakers, Retired Judges and Judicial Officers, Advocates, Retired Para Military Forces, Retired Police and other officials, Resident Welfare Association and many other such organizations across the country and will request them to join the Boycott Chinese Products national campaign being run under the flagship movement "Bhartiya Saamaan - Hamara Abhiman".

They further said that this time the people of India are determined to teach a lesson to China and by December 2021, the traders along with the people of India will reduce the imports from China to the tune of Rs. 1 lakh crore and this money will be used in the Indian economy.

