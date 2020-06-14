Delhi Hotel Owners Association Approach Govt To Convert Properties Into COVID Facilities

Looking at the spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi and patients being refused beds in hospitals, Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association have offered around 2000 Hotels in Delhi to Delhi Govt for developing them as covid facilities. This decision of the association comes at a time when the number of cases of COVID 19 in Delhi is all set to touch the 40,000 mark.

"See these we are going through really tough days and the pandemic is spreading its legs in our country. Many people have died in the country, I have myself seen the situation in Delhi where people are not getting beds and if beds are available then there is no attached bathroom with it so we thought that we should extend our hand of support to the government. We have offered rooms of our Hotels to the Govt for creating covid facilities so that lives of people can be saved" Said Sanjeev Khandelwal, President of Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association

"Almost all rooms of our Hotels are well furnished with proper ventilation and Air conditioners. There are around 2000 guest houses with 50,000 rooms, we can arrange as much rooms as the govt requires. We have sent a presentation also to Delhi LG and Chief Minister" added Khandelwal.

President of Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association said that rooms of the hotel in Delhi are a better option for covid facilities as every room has attached bathrooms.

"We have said that rooms can be made available to patients at nominal rates. There are some concerns also those can be resolved after having a proper discussion with the government. Our hotel rooms could be better option for creating covid facilities as there is no attached bathroom with banquet halls or railway coaches and moreover it will generate employment for us" said Sanjeev Khandelwal.

Every day more than 2000 cases are being reported in National capital, Delhi government has decided to create more beds. Moreover, govt is in touch with around 40 hospitals and many Banquet Halls to create around 20, 000 beds in Delhi for covid patients.

Delhi government designates five hotels to increase capacity of COVID-19-dedicated hospitals