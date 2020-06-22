Delhi: IMA Dr KK Aggarwal Explains The Nitty Gritty And Importance Of An Oximeter At Home

Coronavirus affects the respiratory system leading to breathlessness. The Delhi government will provide pulse oximeters to patients under home isolation. The oxygen concentrators will be kept in COVID care centres. Once the patient has recovered, the oximeter will be returned to the government.

Indian medical association's Dr KK Aggarwal explains the functionality and importance of the pulse oximeter at home. He says,

"Pulse oximeter is also called as COVID meter because it is the best investment that anyone can make during this pandemic as it comes very handy in keeping the mortality in check. By keeping it at home, the whole family can be prevented from any untoward incidents. It is an amazing device to rely on when it comes to this deadly virus. If the COVID patient has been on high risk and walking for 6 mins and gets the oxygen reading dropped by 5%, then the situation is alarming and the person should be rushed to the hospital immediately. For a normal healthy person, it should be above 96%. In pregnancy, it should between 99-100% and for chronic bronchitis patients, it should be 88-92%."

He further pointed out, "The patient is advised to not make any hand movements and shouldn't walk, during the process of checking. Also, women should avoid donning red, blue and green nail colours as the reading falters. In such a scenario, it should be attached to the ear of the patient for more accuracy of the reading. Low blood pressure also affects the accuracy greatly, however, low hemoglobin is good for the precision in reading. If a person has oxygen concentrator at home, the management of oxygen level becomes very easy. If you witness high hypoxia via the reading, you will have plenty of time to reach the hospital and get the oxygen facility for yourself. It certainly buys a lot of time for the patient by detecting the oxygen levels early leaving the patient with adequate time to act upon it. Every centralised, state government hospitals and home isolation facilities should have this device as timely detection becomes a boon in preventing mortality."

Dr Aggrwal also highlighted, "one can also cross-check by testing the SPO2 level. Sleeping on the abdomen most likely improves the reading by two levels, which is why we advise patients with hypoxia to sleep on the abdomen. It is a great move by the Delhi govt to provide the pulse oximeter to the patients in home isolation."

(Image Credit- Sean Gallup/Getty Images)