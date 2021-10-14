Delhi: IMD Forecasts drop In temperature This Week With Moderate air Quality 

The national capital is experiencing cooler weather as the higher altitudes of Kashmir received the first snowfall of the season early on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predict a drop in temperature in the city this week.

The maximum temperature is expected to drop from 33.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 30 degrees Celsius on October 18, according to the IMD's seven-day prediction. The maximum temperature in the intervening days is expected to range between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius. Rain and thundershowers are expected on October 17 and 18.

Delhi temperature fall after snowfall occurred in Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, the air quality over Delhi-NCT is expected to remain moderate on October 14. On October 15, the air quality is expected to deteriorate but remain in the moderate to the poor range.

IMD noted, "The air quality to improve owing to the rainfall activities on 17th and 18th which is favourable for removal of pollutants. The air quality is likely to remain largely in the moderate category."

Early Monday, higher elevations in Kashmir saw their first snowfall of the season. Amarnath Cave Temple in Anantnag received new snowfall as well. In addition, fresh snow occurred near Jammu and Kashmir's Sonmarg on the Zoji La Pass, which connects the region to the Union Territory of Ladakh. Amarnath Cave Temple in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Monday, 11 October.

Delhi records a maximum of 33.9 degrees Celsius, IMD forecasts clear sky for next two days

However, in contradiction, the maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday was 33.9 degrees Celsius, one degree more than the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The meteorological office also forecasted that the national capital would have a clear sky for the next two days. The city's minimum temperature on Wednesday was 20.6 degrees Celsius, one degree higher than typical, according to the report. According to the MeT official, the relative humidity at 5.30 p.m. was 37%. On Tuesday, the city's maximum temperature was 36.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees more than normal, and the minimum temperature was 25.6 degrees Celsius.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI