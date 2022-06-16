Delhi Jal Board Tanker Rams Into Crowded Market In Badarpur, 5 Critically Injured

As a speeding water tanker rushed into a busy market in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, five people received injuries, the Delhi police said on Wednesday. The incident was reported on June 14, but it came to light after CCTV footage surfaced on social media later on Wednesday.

As per the CCTV video, a Delhi Jal Board tanker can be seen entering the busy market area, hitting the people standing on the road Khan Sabji Mandi area in Badarpur. The tanker also bumped into several vegetable carts as people rushed to save their lives.

Speaking about the incident, a Delhi police official told ANI, “A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered. The owner of the tanker has been detained and further investigation is underway.”

Even though the tanker’s owner has been taken into custody, the driver is still on the run. Police have stated that the driver's mobile phone is switched off and further efforts are being made to nab him.

(Image: ANI)