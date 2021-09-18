Delhi: Kerjriwal, Hardeep Singh Inaugurate Delhi Metro’s Dhansa Bus Stand-Najafgarh Part

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri have inaugurated the Dhansa Bus Stand-Najafgarh section on the Grey Line of Delhi Metro on Saturday. The highly anticipated network of the metro lines was finally launched by the Delhi Government as it expands the transit network of the National Capital. Delhi CM Kejriwal said, "People won't have to cross Firni road now to reach Delhi. It will benefit people from about 50 villages."

DMRC earlier said in a statement announcing the inauguration ceremony, “The Najafgarh – Dhansa Bus Stand section on the Grey Line of Delhi Metro will be formally inaugurated for passenger services by the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Sh. Hardeep Singh Puri and the Chief Minister of Delhi, Sh. Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Sh. Kaushal Kishore and the Transport Minister of NCT of Delhi, Sh. Kailash Gahlot on 18th September 2021 (Saturday) at 12.30 pm via video conferencing.” According to the DMRC, the passenger service will start at 5 pm on Saturday itself.

More details about the station

The new Dhansa Bus Stand station has been designed using stunning artworks and exquisite photographs that portray the heritage, culture, flora and fauna of the locality in Delhi. The DMRC has also installed its first-ever underground parking facility at the Dhansa Bus Stand station as the commuters can now park their vehicles at the station directly. The station has also been built as a four-level underground structure, in which the platform will be at the bottom layer, above which will be the concourse, then the entire floor was built as a parking lot and finally the ground level for entry and exit for the commuters. This extension stretches for over 4.2 kilometres and the Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor) will benefit the residents of Najafgarh. The Dwarka-Najargarh segment was scheduled to be inaugurated earlier on August 6 but it was postponed by the DMRC due to an issue with the approach road of the station. The DMRC had earlier said that the approach road to the Dhansa Bus Stand metro station was in extremely bad condition and it had to be fixed before the station could be opened.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)