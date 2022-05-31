Delhi L-G takes note of uprooting of trees, assures quick redressal

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Noting that he shares the concern of every Delhiite about the maintenance of trees, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday said the government has taken a serious note of their uprooting following a storm and assured that the issue will be addressed at the earliest.

His tweet came a day after several trees were uprooted in the national capital due to heavy winds, leading to chaos on roads.

"I share the concern of every resident of Delhi about the maintenance and upkeep of trees in the City and their related uprooting and breakage that happens in the event of a storm, throwing the City traffic out of gear.

"Let me assure you that we have taken the matter seriously and will address it at the earliest," he said in a series of tweets.

On Monday, Saxena visited some of the places where the trees were uprooted.

"Distressed by the sight of uprooted trees, fallen branches and water logging at places after the early evening storm. Visited few places. Instructed officials to take immediate steps to remove debris and clear the roads immediately so as to mitigate the inconvenience to people," he had tweeted.

Two people were killed and several injured as a fierce thunderstorm packing winds of up to 100 kmph and heavy rains battered the national capital on Monday evening, uprooting hundreds of trees, disrupting road and air traffic and damaging vehicles and buildings, including the iconic Jama Masjid. PTI SLB RDT SLB RDT CJ CJ

