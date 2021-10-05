Delhi: Labourer Dies After Falling Off Building

A 19-year-old labourer died after falling off the eight floor of an under-construction building in Delhi, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place in South Delhi's Maidan Garhi area Monday afternoon when Ashrul Haqe was allegedly working on a monkey crane at the building, they said.

He fell off the crane from the eighth floor and was rushed to AIIMS and was declared brought dead by doctors, a senior police officer said.

A case under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Maidan Garhi police station, said Benita Mary Jaiker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

After postmortem, the body will be handed over to the family, police said, adding further investigation is in progress.

