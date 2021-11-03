Delhi: Labourer Killed As Shanties Collapse At Under Construction Mall

The body of a 32-year-old labourer has been recovered, two days after shanties at an under-construction shopping mall in Delhi collapsed, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place on Sunday near the Kotwali area in north Delhi, they said.

Eight labourers sustained minor injuries and one was trapped under the debris, they added.

Delhi Fire Service officials pulled out his body late on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Asarful, who hailed from Bihar.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also at the spot to assist the fire department in their rescue operation, according to police.

A case under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in connection with the incident.

With recovery of the body, another relevant section will also be added to the case, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the shanties erected close to the site for the construction workers collapsed allegedly after a cave-in during the ongoing work.

Local authorities had said a wall around the parking space was being removed when the houses collapsed.

Police, however, said a probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

