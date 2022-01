Delhi: Labourer, son killed after ceiling of room collapses

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A labourer and his son were killed after the ceiling of a room in their two-storey house in northwest Delhi's Begumpur area collapsed on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kedar (55) and his son Sonu, they said.

Police said a PCR call regarding the incident was received in the morning.

Police reached the spot and found that the ceiling of a room on the first floor of a house in B-Block, street number-10, Begum Vihar had collapsed and four people were buried under the debris, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

All four people were rushed to the Ambedkar Hospital, where Kedar (55) and his son Sonu were declared brought dead by doctors, he said.

The injured have been identified as Pramod (42) and Anil (55), he said, adding that both of them and Kedar are siblings and migrant labourers. PTI NIT NIT DIV DIV

