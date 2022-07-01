Delhi Landfill Sites 'grave Health Hazards', 'national Shame', Says LG; Seeks Suggestions

Describing the landfill sites in Delhi as "grave health hazards" and a "national shame", Lt Governor V K Saxena on Friday reached out to the people and sought their ideas that could help efforts by authorities in getting rid of these "unseemly mountains of garbage".

In a post on Twitter, the LG shared a poster bearing a tagline -- "The challenge we have inherited since years! Let's come together to overcome it".

"Unseemly Mountains of Garbage surround Delhi. Stinking heaps over 50mtrs high in the Capital are not only grave health hazards but a National Shame! Your suggestions & participation will be of value in the efforts to rid Delhi of over 28 million MT of waste.

#ForABetterDelhi," Saxena tweeted.

In his tweet, he also shared an email id -- writetolgdelhi@gmail.com -- where people could submit ideas and suggestions.

The national capital has three landfill sites - Ghazipur, Bhalaswa and Okhla - that have turned into huge garbage mountains.

These massive dumps stand ominously around the outer areas of Delhi as eyesores and also pose major health risks for people around the areas they are located at.

The LG in the poster shared in his tweet also mentioned statistics that the accumulated legacy waste across the three sites stands at 28 MT -- Ghazipur (14 MT), Bhalaswa (8 MT) and Okhla (6 MT), and their heights are 53 m, 54 m and 50 m respectively.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials on June 11 had said that it had decided to deploy drones to map the elevation of landfills and also monitor the reduction in its height along with other parameters.

A plan in this connection has been prepared and the project will soon be implemented, they had said.

They had said the report of the drone survey will also be sent to the Lieutenant Governor office on a regular basis.

Lt Governor Saxena had prior to that visited the Ghazipur landfill site and had asked MCD officials to submit a status report on their plan to raze these dumping sites.

The civic officials said the deadline to flatten the Ghazipur landfill is December 2024 while efforts are on to raze the Bhalaswa dumping site by July next year. The Okhla landfill is likely to be flattened by December 2023.

In 2019, the height of the Ghazipur landfill was 65 metres which was only eight metres less than the height of Qutub Minar.

In 2017, a portion of Ghazipur landfill had fallen on an adjacent road in which two people were killed. PTI KND TDS TDS

