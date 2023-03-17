Delhi LG Lists Out Govt Achievements During Budget Session; Speech Interrupted By Slogan Shouting

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on Friday with the maiden address of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who listed out various achievements of the government and hoped that the national capital become a progressive global city one day.

His address was interrupted as BJP legislators raised slogans demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy and AAP legislators opposing them.

To bring order to the house, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel marshalled out three BJP MLAs for interrupting the LG. Other party legislators too walked out of the assembly shortly after.

Resuming his address, LG Saxena said Delhi students have performed well due to the government's focus on education.

"The Schools of Specialised Excellence are world level schools for students. Mission Buniyad has led to significant improvement in learning capabilities of the students," he noted.

Saxena also said the education infrastructure has improved in Delhi with around 20,000 new classrooms being constructed.

Talking about the health infrastructure, he said more than 16,000 beds will be added with new hospitals coming up, while the existing hospitals are being upgraded. He also said that the people of Delhi will be provided voter ID card-based health cards.

Talking about the various initiatives of the transport department, he said people can avail 33 transport department related services online and 1,500 electric buses have been added to the DTC fleet.

He said the government is committed towards a "green and lean" Delhi.

"My government is working actively to increase green cover and wildlife," he said.

He also listed out steps taken by the AAP dispensation to make Delhi a cultural tourism hub.

"I hope we can tackle the challenges and make Delhi a progressive global city," he said.

Later, while exiting the Delhi Assembly, following his address, he said: "In last few days, the dignity of speech has broken down." His remarks came amid a war of words between the city government and his office over a range of issues, including sending teachers of state-run schools abroad for training.