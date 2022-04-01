Delhi Lifts COVID Curbs As Cases Drop, Removes Fine For Not Wearing Masks; Check Details

Following a consistent fall in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to do away with all the COVID-related restrictions, including the mandatory face masks in public places. Along with lifting all the restrictions, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also decided that no fines will be imposed anymore for not wearing face masks in public places because of a significant decrease in new coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, following the Delhi government's cue, Maharashtra has also announced on Thursday that all the restrictions related to COVID-19 would be lifted, including the mandatory wearing of face masks. Notably, the COVID-related restriction's withdrawal came almost two years after the onset of the pandemic, and now it is expected that more states will come up with the same set of guidelines and relax the curbs.

Speaking about the national capital, it was also one of the most-affected states where COVID-19 cases were once on the rise, infecting hundreds of people daily. However, a consistent fall has been recorded in Delhi, due to which the decision was taken. While most of the COVID-19 curbs have been lifted from Delhi, read on to know in detail about the guidelines under the new relaxations.

COVID rules in Delhi

The decision came after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday, which stated that there would be no fine for not wearing face masks in public places in the city. However, an advisory is likely to be issued for the people and ask them to continue wearing masks in crowded places. Meanwhile, the decision to relax the fines came when a fine of Rs 500 was being charged for the same. Earlier last month, DDMA had lifted all the other COVID-related restrictions in Delhi; however, wearing masks in public places, including buses and metro trains, was still mandatory.

In the meantime, as India also continues to witness a decline in coronavirus infections, 1,335 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday. Additionally, a further drop was also recorded in the active cases tally. Delhi on Thursday recorded 113 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.49 per cent and zero fatalities.

Image: PTI