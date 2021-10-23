Delhi likely to receive light rain on Sunday

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The national capital is likely to receive light rain on Sunday, an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 32.8 degree Celsius, a notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 18.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, it said.

The humidity was recorded at 52 per cent.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the ''moderate'' category on Saturday evening, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

At 8 pm, the national capital recorded an AQI of 150.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''. PTI NIT RHL

