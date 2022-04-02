Delhi Logs 114 Covid Cases In A Day With 0.71 Pc Positivity Rate

Delhi logged 114 fresh COVID-19 cases with an increased positivity rate of 0.71 per cent while zero death due to the viral disease was reported on Saturday, data shared by the city health department showed.

With these fresh cases, the national capital's tally of cases has increased to 18,65,215. The death toll stood at 26,153, it stated.

As many as 16,061 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The city on Friday had reported 131 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.57 per cent.

Delhi on Thursday logged 113 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate was 0.49 per cent The city has recorded zero fatality on multiple days in March.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has also fallen significantly.

As of February 1, the total number of home isolation cases was 12,312. It was 320 on Saturday, the bulletin mentioned.

There are 9,755 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 62 (0.64 per cent) of them are occupied, it noted.

