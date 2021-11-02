Delhi Logs 34 COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death In A Day

The national capital reported 34 cases of COVID-19 and zero death in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

Delhi recorded only four deaths due to the viral infection in October, while five people succumbed to the viral disease in September.

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,922. Of this, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,091.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 48,831 tests, including 36,940 RT-PCR ones, the previous day. There are 309 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 141 are in home-isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 98.

Delhi reported 18 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 45 on Sunday and 37 cases on Saturday.

In April and May, the city battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen and essential drugs at hospitals.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

According to the sixth serosurvey, 97 per cent of the population in Delhi have developed antibodies against coronavirus as a result of a large number of people getting exposed to the virus during the second wave and robust vaccination.

All districts in the capital have a seroprevalence of more than 93 per cent. Four districts -- south, central, northeast and east -- have recorded seropositivity of 99 per cent, 99.5 per cent, 99.7 per cent and 99.8 per cent, respectively.

Women (90.1 per cent) have a higher seropositivity rate than men (88.2 per cent). Those aged below 18 have a seropositivity rate of 88 per cent.

Ninety-five per cent of the vaccinated people who have a history of COVID-19 infection have developed antibodies as compared to 82 per cent of unvaccinated ones.

According to government data, over 2.05 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 74 lakh people have received both doses.

