Delhi: Low-intensity Earthquake Hits National Capital; No Damages Reported

A low-intensity earthquake was reported in the national capital on Monday night, July 5. According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake measuring 3.7 magnitude hit north of Jhajjar, Haryana at 10:36 pm. There was no immediate word on any injuries or property damage.

Earthquake in Delhi

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 10km N of Jhajjar, Haryana for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/9csmviZyai pic.twitter.com/89Jl1AVWUf — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 5, 2021

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 10km N of Jhajjar," said National Centre for Seismology.

The Indo-Gangetic alluvial plains in the north and east, the Thar desert in the west, and the Aravalli hill range in the south surround India's capital city, Delhi. It is classified as Zone IV in the country's mega seismic zone (Zone V -high intensity to Zone II - low intensity). Even though it is not located in the country's most seismically active zone, an earthquake with its epicentre anywhere in the neighbouring areas, such as the Hindukush mountain range or the Himalayas, might have severe implications on the city.

Delhi earthquake similar incidents

Last month, Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR. National Center for Seismology had informed that the earthquake of 2.1 magnitude hit the Punjabi Bagh area of Delhi at 12:02 pm on June 20, at a depth of 7 km from the surface. The intensity of the Earthquake was low, there was no damage reported in the incident.

Strong vibrations were felt for several seconds in Delhi and the adjacent areas in February when a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Tajikistan, roughly 1,200 kilometres from the national capital. On October 10, 1956, a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Bulandshahr, and on August 15, 1966, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Moradabad, both near the national capital. Both are in the state of Uttar Pradesh's western region.

Picture Credit: PTI/Pixabay