Delhi: Major Fire Breaks Out At Lajpat Rai Market In Chandni Chowk, No Casualties Reported

In a shocking incident, a massive fire broke out in Delhi's Chandni Chowk early today. The fire broke out at Lajpat Rai Market, taking down several shops. A total of 12 fire tenders arrived at the site to douse the flames. No causalities have been reported.

The Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk saw a major fire breakout in the early hours. According to the locals present at the site, the fire started at around 4.45 AM. Following the breakout, the fire and rescue teams were rushed to the spot to control the situation. The fire, in the market located opposite to the Red Fort, saw several shops being brought down to ashes.

105 temporary shows catch fire in Lajpat Rai Market

Visuals from the site show tall flames swallowing shops while firefighters and local residents try to control it from further spreading. The market, being one of the busiest in the national capital, is packed with small temporary shops. In the visuals, a line of small shops along the sides of the market can be seen burning.

The firefighters and police are now at the site. The reason for the fire is yet to be found. However, the Delhi police confirmed that no causalities have been reported as the fire broke out in the early hours when the market is near to empty. Speaking to Republic TV, Rajesh Shukla, Assistant Division Officer of the Fire Brigade said that the fire has taken down almost 105 temporary shops here. The Delhi Police, who arrived at the scene of the fire, will also look into the permissions of such temporary shops packed inside the market.

Major fire in AIIMS Jodhpur's AC plant

Earlier on Wednesday, a massive fire broke out at the AC plant of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, creating an atmosphere of chaos in the hospital premises. Meanwhile, a block accommodating patients adjoining the AC plant is also reported to have been affected by the fire. Meanwhile, in an immediate response after receiving information, several fire tenders rushed to the spot and successfully managed to douse the fire. No casualties were reported from the incident.

