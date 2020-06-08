Delhi Malls Reopen As Per Govt Guidelines; Pregnant Women & Senior Citizens Not Allowed

As the country begins to open up in phases under the 'Unlock-1' guidelines, malls in Delhi opened on Monday after over 2 months of being shut owing to the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. One of the biggest malls in South Delhi, Select City Walk in Saket has made special arrangements for screening and maintaining safety and hygiene standards.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Nimish Arora, CEO of Select City Walk Mall, Saket said, "Today we are going to open up malls after 75 days. We have taken a lot of safety and hygiene measures as per the government guidelines. Today, most retailers will open up the shops.

He added that most retail shops were opening with 40 to 50 per cent staff and the timings for the mall have been shrunk from 11 am to 8 pm. The restaurants will also open up along similar guidelines. Special arrangements have also been made for physically challenged customers at the mall. Wheelchairs have been arranged and safety standards will be followed after a customer uses a wheelchair. However, the Select City Walk GRM announced that pregnant women and senior citizens will not be allowed to enter the mall.

We are expecting a large number of customers. Under the government order, senior citizens above 65 years of age and pregnant women will not be allowed to enter the mall. Moreover, children will be allowed inside the mall," said Dr Rehan P Jamali, DGM, Guest and Relations.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday confirmed the news that CM Arvind Kejriwal is not feeling well and has self-isolated himself. Sisodia informed that Kejriwal will be tested for Coronavirus on Tuesday after his doctors advised him.

As of Monday morning, Delhi has reported 28,936 total cases of COVID, of which 17,125 are active. 812 people have died while 10,999 have recovered. India's total COVID cases have risen to 256,611, of which 125,381 are active. 7,135 people have died thus far while 124,095 have recovered.

(with inputs from ANI)

