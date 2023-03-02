Delhi: Man, 15-year-old son beaten up by group after argument in Jahangirpuri

A man and his 15-year-old son were injured after they were allegedly beaten up by a group of people following an argument between the two sides over a trivial issue in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after the man's wife, Renu (38), a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, lodged a police complaint on February 24, they said.

According to the complainant, she had gone to a beauty parlour on February 22 and her son had come to pick her up when some people, who were standing on the main market road, got into an argument with him over a trivial issue.

"After some time, my husband also reached the spot. As they (other side) was misbehaving with me, my husband objected and they started thrashing him and my son," the woman stated in her complaint.

A purported video of the incident showed the woman pleading with one of the accused while her husband was being thrashed by other accused a few metres away in full public view.

The man and his son sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. They were discharged after being administered first aid, the police said.

A case has been registered and the accused persons have been identified through CCTV footage. However, no arrests have been made so far in the case, they said.