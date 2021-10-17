Delhi: Man accidently shoots self, cooks up fake robbery story to mislead police

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) An 18-year-old man accidently shot himself and then cooked up a story of allegedly being shot during a robbery to mislead investigators, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday night when Shivam along with his three friends, one of whom was a juvenile, were partying inside a room in a guesthouse at Kapashera area here. All of them were under the influence of alcohol, police said.

One of them -- the juvenile -- had an illegal pistol which he had procured from Uttar Pradesh. Out of excitement, Shivam took it and tried to shoot but accidently ended up shooting himself in his knee leading to serious injuries, a senior police officer said.

His friends fled the spot and went into hiding at their native places in Lucknow while Shivam with the help guesthouse staff destroyed all the evidence and cleaned the floors of the room, the officer said.

Shivam along with another friend then rushed to the Safdarjung hospital. The police were then informed about the incident, officials said.

According to police, when they questioned him about the injuries, Shivam first claimed to be a victim of road rage but later cooked up a story, saying while returning home, he was intercepted by two bike-borne men on the Kapashera road.

He told the police that the two men tried to rob him at gunpoint and when he resisted, they shot him and fled the spot, officials said.

However, neither the private guards at a facility near the spot, when questioned, were aware of any such incident nor the police could find any other witness to corroborate the victim's version, the senior officer said.

"When we verified, we found that Shivam was lying. We got him medically examined and the doctors opined that the injuries were self-inflicted. When the staff at the guesthouse were further questioned, they admitted about the firing incident and confessed to have helped Shivam in tampering with the evidence by cleaning the blood on the floors," the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma said, "A case has been registered under section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of 25/27 Arms Act." A team lead by SHO Kapashera, Anil Malik, nabbed the absconding accused, police said.

Shivam and Hrishikesh, who was in lucknow, were arrested and the juvenile was apprehended. All the three were school dropouts, he said.

Legal action is also being taken against the guesthouse under Delhi Police Act for not informing police about the firing incident and also running the place without a license. They are also being booked for helping the accused in tampering with the evidences, the DCP said. PTI AMP TDS TDS

