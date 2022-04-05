Delhi: Man held for creating fake profiles of woman on social media

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The police have arrested a man who allegedly created fake profiles of a woman and shared her mobile number on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Arya (19), a resident of Lajwanti Garden here, they said.

The police received a complaint in this regard on January 21.

The complainant alleged that her fake profiles had been created on social media by someone who had also mentioned her mobile number after which her objectionable photographs had gone viral, a senior police officer said.

The police analysed the details of the account and identified Arya. During interrogation, Arya disclosed that he had earlier sent a proposal of friendship to the woman but she had refused. He then started threatening her and spreading objectionable photographs on social media, the officer said.

Arya, who works as a helper in Mayapuri, made two fake accounts and shared the victim's photograph and phone number to take revenge, the official added. PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS

