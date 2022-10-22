Delhi: Man Shot At, Injured While Resisting Robbery Bid At Shop

A 34-year-old man was injured after he was shot at while trying to foil a robbery attempt at his shop in northeast Delhi's Karawal area, police said on Saturday. Around 9:45 pm on Friday, two men entered Surender Kumar's grocery shop, which he runs along with his son Saurabh (34), and started enquiring about the prices of various items, they said.

One of them, took out a country-made gun and tried to extort money. When the father-son duo resisted the robbery bid, they were shot at and Saurabh suffered a bullet injury to his abdomen, a senior police officer said.

Saurabh was rushed to the Max Hospital in Patparganj by his father and it has been stated that he is out of danger, he said.

Police in Karwal have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 393 (robbery attempt), 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), the officer said.

The perpetrators have also been charged under the Arms Act, he said.

A search has been launched to apprehend the accused persons, police said.

