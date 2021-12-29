Delhi: Man Stopped Over For Not Wearing Mask Thrashes Security Guard At Chhatarpur Bank

Amid the surge of Omicron cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised citizens to wear masks and follow COVID-appropriate protocol. However, defying this, a man in Delhi not only refused to wear a mask but also thrashed a security guard of a bank in Delhi when the latter refused to let him in without a mask. The video of the incident has gone viral.

According to Delhi police, a man thrashed a guard for stopping him from entering a bank without a mask in the Chhatarpur area. "When the staff tried to intervene, the accused called his associates and ransacked the bank and assaulted the staff," police said.

In the viral clip, the man can be seen thrashing a security guard as bank staff and others tried to stop him. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard.

India has so far reported 781 cases of Variant of Concern (VoC) Omicron with Delhi accounting for the maximum cases (238) following by Maharashtra (167), Gujarat (73) and Kerala (65), according to the Health Ministry's update on Wednesday morning.

Amid Omicron surge, Delhi imposes yellow alert under GRAD

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that the yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAD) has come into effect in the national capital. He said that the step has been taken as the COVID positivity rate surged about 0.5% during the past few days.

"In the past few days, the number of cases in the capital city and the country are rising. One needs to not worry but exercise caution. Our government is well prepared. The cases reported are mild. Everyone needs to make sure to wear masks and ensure proper social distancing," Kejriwal said.

The AAP government in Delhi has already imposed more restrictions on transport movement, social activities and economic activities. Spas, yoga institutes, gyms and entertainment parks will remain closed while outdoor yoga will be allowed.

Delhi Metro and inter-State buses will run at 50% capacity while only two passengers will be allowed to travel in taxi, auto, cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws. Restaurants and bars will operate at 50% capacity. As per the response plan, sports complexes and swimming pools will be shut although national or international sports events can be held.

Image: ANI