Delhi Man Strangles Wife, Stabs Neighbour On Suspicion Of Extra-marital Affair

A man in Delhi’ Rohini district allegedly killed his wife and his neighbour as he was suspicious about both of them having an extra-marital affair. The accused man stabbed his neighbour multiple times leaving him dead, while he strangled his wife to death. Surprisingly, the accused man himself called the police and informed them about the incident. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of South Rohini police station. The police have apprehended the accused and further investigation is being carried out.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini district) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu identified the accused as Imran (32), a resident of Mangolpur Kalan, Rohini. The police official said that the incident took place on the morning of July 13th. “Information was received at around 8.09 AM at South Rohini police station regarding the stabbing of a person. The local police reached the spot and found that injured Sanjeet (22), a native of Mangolpur Kalan, had already been shifted to Baba Sahid Ambedkar Hospital by his family members. During the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the injured person was stabbed by his neighbour Imran,” DCP Sidhu briefed.

Imran allegedly strangled his wife with her dupatta

The DCP further stated, “In the meantime, another PCR call was received at the police station, wherein the caller intimated that he had killed his wife and her boyfriend. The local police reached at the spot in Mangolpur Kalan area, where accused Imran was present along with his 28-year-old unconscious wife. She too was shifted to BSA Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.”

As per police official, during the initial inquiry, it was revealed that the lady was allegedly strangled by her husband Imran with the help of her dupatta, after stabbing Sanjeet. It was also alleged Imran was under suspicion that both his wife and his neighbour were in a relationship. In the meanwhile, an information was received from the hospital that injured Sanjeet has also been declared dead.

A case has been registered by the police under relevant sections and investigation has been initiated. The accused has been detained by the police and further probe is on.