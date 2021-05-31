Delhi Man Turns Car Into 'emergency Response Vehicle' To Help COVID-19 Patients

In positive news, a man from Delhi has turned his car into an 'emergency response vehicle' to help COVID-19 patients amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus in the country.

Nagia, an IT professional from Noida, has put all the necessary equipment like oxygen cylinders, medicines, oximeter, food, water, and oxygen cans in his car to help those who are infected by the delay virus. He was quoted by ANI saying, "It has been one month now since I started this service. I am trying to help people in need by providing a variety of help and support. I have converted my car into an ambulance. I have provided transport to around 23 COVID positive patients to different hospitals free of cost."

While narrating his inspiration for the move, he said, "It started in April. I was helping one of my neighbours as they needed oxygen. There was no oxygen cylinder available in the market at that time. Somehow, we arranged an oxygen cylinder from a Gurudwara in Rajouri Garden. When I was going all the way from East Delhi to Rajouri Garden, I saw I am not the only one who is struggling for oxygen. Like me, there were hundreds of people who were going with cylinders in their cars, autos, and cycles as well in search of oxygen. The idea popped up in my mind as I thought since I am working from home these days I have some time to devote to helping people."

"I am serving policemen and families with free clean drinking water and food as well. I have even provided costly medicines to multiple families free of cost. I have spent almost a month mostly in my car, away from my family and kids just to serve people who are facing issues," he added.

COVID In Delhi

Delhi on Sunday recorded 946 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths while the positivity rate stood at 1.25 percent, according to a health department bulletin. This is the first time in nearly a month-and-a-half that daily deaths in the national capital have fallen below 100. The city had recorded 81 deaths on April 13. With the fresh cases and deaths, Delhi's COVID-19 tally stands at 14,25,000 and the toll at 24,151, the bulletin stated.

(With ANI Inputs)