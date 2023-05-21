Delhi: Maximum temperature in city likely to settle at 42 degrees celsius

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 50 per cent, it said.
The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day with strong surface winds.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 42 degrees Celsius.
