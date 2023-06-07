Delhi Mayor Directs MCD To Identify Mosquito-breeding Hotspots For Prevention Of Vector-borne Diseases

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) public health department to identify mosquito-breeding hotspots in the city for the prevention of vector-borne diseases, officials said.

She gave the directions during a meeting at the MCD headquarters with senior officials of the department to discuss ways to protect Delhi residents from dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Officials were instructed to identify and mark mosquito-breeding hotspots and keep an eye on construction sites as well, Oberoi's office said in a statement.

The mayor also emphasised the need to create a "list of these hotspots and conduct special drives in these areas".

She instructed that the hotspots should be identified and marked in all zones, particularly in areas where breeding is observed, based on an analysis of cases from the previous year.

Oberoi further directed the officials that in areas with higher instances of dengue and malaria, domestic breeding checking (DBC) workers should exercise greater vigilance.

Weekly zonal meetings are to be conducted to review the progress of activities aimed at preventing vector-borne diseases, the statement said.

Oberoi said the DBC workers often face difficulties during larval inspections in households. If any challenges are encountered during such inspections in specific areas, then local representatives can be approached for assistance, she said.

She also said that inspections of construction sites should be prioritised as stagnant water often gets accumulated there.

Municipal Health Officer Lallan Verma said, "The risk of vector-borne diseases has increased due to rainfall in May and June. In response, training has been provided to DBC workers and they have started conducting door-to-door larval inspections." "We are working diligently with utmost vigilance to prevent vector-borne diseases," he said.