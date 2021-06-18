Delhi Metro Green Line Time Table Revised; DMRC To Build First-of-its-kind Halt Platforms

After Delhi Metro resumed operations on June 7 after a gap of 28 days with a provision of travel with 50 per cent seating, on Thursday, they released new timings for the first and last train on the Green Line route.

The regulation has been brought to train services between Brig Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) to Inderlok/Kirtinagar (Line 5) from the intervening night of June 18-19 until September 2021. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed they are constructing an additional interchange facility (halt platform) on the said Green Line route to provide interconnectivity between the Green and Pink Lines (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of Pink Line.

Taking to Twitter, DMRC established,

Delhi Metro's Green Line new timetable is as follows,

Delhi Metro's first halt platform

DMRC is building first-of-its-kind halt platforms to provide connectivity between the Pink and Green lines at Punjabi Bagh West metro station. Currently, the two lines cross each other but there is no halt facility, and “that's what will make this new project unique”, a senior official said on Thursday, adding, there were demands from people to provide an interchange provision at the intersection.

This will be the second interchange facility on the Green Line (Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh). Inderlok station connects to the Red Line.

"The Delhi Metro is constructing an additional interchange facility (halt platform) on the Green Line i.e. Line 5, which will provide interconnectivity between the Green and Pink Line i.e., Line-7 (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of Pink Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

To undertake its construction, the first and the last metro train services between Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) to Inderlok/ Kirtinagar (Line 5) is set to be regulated from the intervening night of June 18-19 till September 30, officials said.

The DMRC also said that this was "for the first time that such a special halt platform is being planned to connect two already operational metro corridors". There will not be any ticketing facility on the interchange platforms. This facility will be “of great benefit” to passengers travelling to and from the satellite city of Bahadurgarh and other outer Delhi areas such as Mundka and Nangloi, DMRC added.