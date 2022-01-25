Delhi Metro Launches Specially Decorated Train To Mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

A day ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the nation, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched a specially decorated Metro train, showcasing the pride of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. According to the statement released by DMRC, Dr Mangu Singh, Managing Director and other senior officials had flagged off a specially decorated train at Yamuna Bank Metro Station on Tuesday morning, January 25. The train was inducted into passenger services immediately after the launch. "As part of the ongoing ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav-celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence’ (AKAM), a specially decorated Metro train was launched.

As part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a Metro train has been exclusively wrapped & decorated with collage of photographs & slogans depicting India's glorious history.



Here's a short video showing the creation.#AmritMahotsav #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/ZQBxcgpSOA — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 25, 2022

"The exterior of this eight-coach special train has been exclusively wrapped and decorated with a collage of photographs and slogans depicting the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements in the last 75 years signifying the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," read the statement released by the DMRC. "The train has been symbolically launched on the occasion of Republic Day Celebrations to spread the idea of nationalism and unity amongst the general public. This special train will continue to remain in service throughout the commemorative period of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," added the statement.

Notably, DMRC has been organising a host of activities to commemorate the ‘AzadikaAmritMahotsav' - 75 years of India’s independence’ celebrations since last year.

As part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence’ a specially decorated Metro train was launched in the presence of Dr. Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC & other senior officials at Yamuna Bank Metro Station today. pic.twitter.com/6cNhI7Lhzu — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 25, 2022

DMRC displayed panels exhibiting AKAM celebrations at prominent Metro stations

Earlier in July last year, the metro rail services kick-started its AKAM commemorative activities from the Lal Quila Metro station on the Violet Line. According to the DMRC official, the main intention of the metro was to bring out the significance of the historic venue from where the Prime Minister addresses the nation on every Independence Day. In addition, spaces such as event corners, display panels inside and outside prominent Metro stations across the network, digital screens at stations and inside trains are also being utilized regularly to disseminate theme-based interesting messages on ‘AKAM’ celebrations, according to DMRC. This includes trivia on major events of Indian independence, inspirational quotes of renowned leaders from India, journey of the evolving India in different sectors, cultural diaspora and as such.

Image: Twitter/@OfficialDMRC