Delhi Metro Lifts Speed Restrictions On Yamuna Tracks

Delhi Metro has played a pivotal role in restoring normalcy in the national capital as speed restrictions imposed while crossing the metro bridges over the Yamuna River have been lifted. All trains are now running at their normal speed, providing much-needed relief to commuters.

The Delhi Metro, known for its efficiency and convenience, has been one of the most preferred modes of transport in Delhi and its adjoining areas. During the first two weeks of July, particularly between July 11 to 13, the footfall exceeded 60 lakh passengers, marking a significant milestone in the history of the city's rapid transit system.

However, the National Capital has recently experienced record-breaking rainfall, causing the Yamuna River to flood its surrounding areas and disrupting the lives of thousands of people. Despite the challenging conditions, the Delhi Metro has continued to serve as a lifeline for the affected residents.

A closer look at the detailed data on passenger journeys during weekdays in July reveals the following figures:

July 3, 2023 – 62,74,598 passengers

July 4, 2023 – 58,14,033 passengers

July 5, 2023 – 58,06,476 passengers

July 6, 2023 – 58,10,601 passengers

July 7, 2023 – 61,63,784 passengers

However, during the period of July 10 to 13, when the city faced heavy rainfall and flooding, the Delhi Metro maintained its reliability and continued to facilitate movement for thousands of people.

The passenger footfall during this period was as follows:

July 10, 2023 – 58,23,809 passengers

July 11, 2023 – 62,00,681 passengers

July 12, 2023 – 61,32,431 passengers

July 13, 2023 – 61,33,673 passengers

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) highlighted the significance of the consistent high passenger numbers during adverse weather conditions. In a statement, the DMRC stated, "The pattern of passenger journeys on the higher side establishes DMRC's reliability in the adverse scenario faced by the capital city."

The lifting of speed restrictions on the metro bridges over the Yamuna River is a significant step towards restoring normalcy in Delhi. Commuters can now rely on the metro system to travel at their usual pace, easing their daily commute and contributing to the city's return to normalcy.

With its unwavering commitment to service and efficiency, Delhi Metro continues to play a crucial role in connecting the city and supporting its residents, even in the face of challenging circumstances.