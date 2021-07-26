Delhi Metro Service Halted After Mild Tremors, Commuters Left Stranded Outside Stations

Metro services came to a standstill in the early hours of Monday after mild tremors were reported in the national capital. A sudden halt in the metro services left passengers stranded in the busy morning, resulting in long queues at various stations.

Earthquake tremors in New Delhi

Reports of mild tremors in the national capital brought metro services to a halt at 6:42 am on Monday. The incident happened a day after Delhi metro allowed metro trains to operate at full capacity.

"Mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 am (today). As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally", said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed on Twitter.

As a result, many passengers were seen in distress due to the disruption. People were seen in multiple queues outside Badarpur Border metro station and Nirman Vihar metro station. Also, many passengers were seen waiting outside the Anand Vihar metro station for the gates to open.

"We are in the queue for more than 1 hour now. It is being said that trains are running late due to some technical glitch", said a commuter to ANI.

"I have been waiting here for more than an hour. When I enquired, a guard told me that there is some technical glitch in the metro line", another one said.

Delhi gove allows operations of Delhi Metro in the midst of COVID-19

Earlier on Sunday, witnessing a dip in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed Delhi metro trains and buses (DTC and cluster buses) to run with a 100 per cent capacity. However, according to a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), standing inside the metro is still not allowed.

It also announced the addition of 16 additional entry gates of metro stations to the existing 260 gates, which will be operational from Monday. The stations having additional gates are Uttam Nagar East, Janakpuri West, Dwarka Mor, Karol Bagh, Vaishali, Noida Sector 18, Noida City Centre, Azadpur, GTB Nagar, Govind Puri, Green Park, and MG Road. Previously, metro and buses were operating at 50% capacity.

(Image source: ANI)