Delhi Metro Services To Resume From 29 March, Announces DMRC

With the Holi festival nearing, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Saturday that Delhi Metro services will begin from 2:30 pm on March 29. DMRC shared the information from its official Twitter handle, it read, "Holi Update--On Holi (29th March 2021), metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line."

DMRC also participated in the Earth Hour campaign to promote the concept of environmental protection on Saturday (March 27, 2021). The Corporation informed about the movement via Twitter. It wrote, "This Earth Hour, join people around the world in switching off all unnecessary and non-essential lights on 27 March 2021 from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, to #SpeakUpForNature."

Coronavirus cases are surging in the National Capital

Delhi reported near 1,554 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 6,54,276 in the National Capital. The cumulative number of fatalities reached 10,987 after 9 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Currently, the state has 6,051 active cases, whereas, 6,37,238 have been recovered so far.

On March 23, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) stated that, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navratri, as well as general gatherings, will be restricted.

Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that India recorded 59,118 new infections and 257 deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 32,987 people have recovered from the diseases, bringing the overall number of people who have recovered to 1,12,64,637. A total of 1,18,46,652 cases were reported, with 4,21,066 active cases and 1,60,949 deaths. Ministry of Health also informed that more than 26 Lakh (26,05,333) Vaccination Doses given in the last 24 hours taking that total number of vaccine inoculation to 5,81,09,773 across the country.

(Picture Credit: PTI/Representational image)