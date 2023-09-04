Delhi Metro Tightens Security For G-20 Summit With Closure Of Station Gates

In preparation for the upcoming G-20 Summit, to be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10, stringent security measures are being put in place, including the closure of certain metro station gates. The Delhi Police metro unit, in collaboration with the Chief Security Commissioner and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety and security of the event.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Security Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Metro G. Ram Gopal Naik outlined the need to close specific metro station gates that open toward the VVIPs' route and the summit venue from September 8 to 10. According to the communication, a total of 39 metro stations will see gate closures during this period.

Among these, the Supreme Court station will have all its gates closed for the specified duration. Khan Market, in Delhi’s centre, will see gate numbers 1, 2, and 3 closed, while gate number 4 will remain open for entry and exit. Kailash Colony station will close gate number 2, and Lajpat Nagar metro station will have all gates shut except for gate number 5. Notably, Janpath station, marked as sensitive, will only operate gate number 2.

Image Credit: Republic

The move comes as part of a comprehensive security strategy aimed at maintaining a foolproof arrangement for the G-20 Summit. The Delhi Police have also emphasised their readiness to respond swiftly to any additional gate-closing requests from district DCSP/PHQ or unforeseen circumstances that may arise during the course of the event.

As Delhi prepares itself to host this high-profile international gathering, security remains a top priority, with measures like these ensuring that the city can welcome delegates and guests from around the world with utmost safety and vigilance.