Delhi Metro to augment capacity of Mukundpur depot: DMRC

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Delhi Metro has planned to augment the capacity of its Mukundpur Depot to cater to the additional requirements of two of its upcoming corridors on Ph-IV network, officials said on Sunday.

The two new corridors being built are Majlis Park-Maujpur (extension of Pink Line) and Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg (extension of Magenta Line).

Tenders have already been awarded for the expansion of most of the depot components. The revamped facility at Mukundpur Depot is expected to be made operational by the end of year 2024, they said.

"Some of the existing stabling lines in Mukundpur Depot will be further expanded and some new stabling lines will be added to accommodate more trains for stabling and maintenance," the DMRC said in a statement.

This depot currently has 24 stabling lines. Of these, 11 are being extended in length and will be used for stabling and maintenance of rolling stock of Pink Line, while the rest 13 stabling lines will cater to the needs of Magenta Line, it said.

In addition, six new elevated stabling lines will come up at the already operational Majlis Park Metro Station (Pink Line). These elevated stabling lines will reduce the burden on the depot and bring down the train induction time once the stabling lines become operational. This will be similar to the elevated stabling facility built at the Jasola Vihar Shaheenbagh Metro Station of Magenta Line, official said.

Apart from Mukundpur Depot, the existing depots at Sarita Vihar and Ajronda are also being expanded with additional facilities to support the Silver Line (Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad) of Phase 4 and the operational Violet Line (Line 6 – Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh), the statement said.

"With these initiatives, the Delhi Metro intends to avoid acquisition of additional land for construction of new depots and facilities for the phase- IV corridors. Rather, the existing resources with enhanced capacity will be utilised to their full potential, thus reducing expenditure and manpower requirement. The expanded depots will also include new test tracks for Pink and Magenta Lines," it added.

Under phase-4, the Delhi Metro is adding around 65 km on new lines on three corridors i.e., Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.31 km), Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Marg (29.26 km) and Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad (23.62 km). The construction work on these corridors is under progress, the DMRC said. PTI KND RCJ

