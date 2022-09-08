Delhi Metro To Provide Bus Services For Central Vista Visitors From Friday

People who wish to visit revamped Central Vista, to be inaugurated in a few hours, can avail e-bus services which the Delhi Metro will run for a week from Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Thursday evening inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks.

The Delhi Metro on Friday issued a statement saying it will provide bus service for those visiting India Gate or Central Vista from September 9 after the inauguration.

Visitors can board the buses from Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place (near Palika Bazaar parking) and JLN Stadium, it said.

The electric buses deployed by Delhi Metro will pick up the visitors from Bhairon Road and will drop off at Gate No.1 of the National Stadium facing C-Hexagon from where the India Gate or Central Vista can be accessed by walk, the DMRC said.

This facility will be available initially for a week, it said.

Twelve buses will be operated on the route. These buses will be available for visitors from 5 PM and the last pick up will be at 9 PM, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will on Thursday also unveil a 28-ft statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, which has been installed in the historic canopy facing the monument.

The entire stretch has been revamped under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited has executed the redevelopment of the entire stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. The project was tendered at Rs 477 crore.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the executing agency for the project envisioned in September 2019, has set up five vending zones where 40 vendors each will be allowed and two blocks near the India Gate with eight shops each. Some states have shown their interest to set up their food stalls.

Image: Twitter/@JoshiPralhad

