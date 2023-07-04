Delhi Metro Turning Into Suicide Point, Nine Suicides Reported So Far This Year

A 43-year-old person died by suicide by jumping in front of a Delhi Metro train at the Inderlok Metro station on Friday, June 30. This is not the first case of a suicide attempt at Delhi metro station. With at least nine attempted suicides this year, the Delhi Metro is turning into a suicide point for the national capital.

There are at least three suicides that occur every day on average at the Delhi Metro platforms. To ensure that number of suicides gets reduced on platforms, the Delhi Police, in collaboration with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), had come up with Platform Screen Doors (PSD) which is an automatic computer-generated door that opens and closes on the departure and arrival of the metro.

As per official information, out of 189 metro stations in the national capital, there are only 70 stations that have the facility of PSD while 119 stations still do not have it. The best-performing metro line is Okhla Vihar where out of 18 metro stations, 11 have PSD facilities. Only 10 metro stations have PSD facilities on the Indira Gandhi Airport Metro line.

"We are trying our best to make sure that suicide attempts at Delhi Metro go down. We are ensuring that these kind of incidents do not occur. In the next few months, you will see some positive changes," said an official from Delhi Metro Police.