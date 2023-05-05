Delhi Metro's Violet Line Services Affected Between Kashmere Gate And Ballabhgar

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Services on the Delhi Metro's Violet Line were affected on Friday morning, causing inconvenience to commuters.
The Violet Line links Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Ballabgarh in Haryana.
"Violet Line Update: Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh). Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted around 9:30 am.
Violet Line Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) May 5, 2023
Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh).
Normal service on all other lines.
Many people took to Twitter to share the inconvenience they faced due to the delay in services.
