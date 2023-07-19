Delhi Minor Domestic Help Assault: Pilot Derostered After Mob Thrashes Her And Husband

A woman pilot and her husband, who is also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob on Wednesday morning in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly torturing and abusing a 10-year-old girl whom they had employed as a domestic help. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which the duo is seen being dragged out of their house and then being assaulted by the mob.

Enraged over the assault on the minor, the locals and the victim's relatives took to the streets, confronted the couple and then dragged and beat them. In a purported video, the alleged couple could be seen being beaten up by a mob. Some of the women were also seen slapping and pulling the hair of the accused woman, who was in her uniform. Poornima was heard apologising in the video while her husband Kaushik was seen shielding her from the agitated mob saying that 'she would die...Leave her..". The mob only dispersed after an elderly man intervened.

The accused Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33) have been arrested for assaulting the minor, police said. While the woman works as a pilot in a private airline, her husband is deployed as a ground staff at another one. Amid the massive social media uproar, IndiGo on Wednesday said that it has derostered an employee from duties and the matter is being investigated. Although the airline didn't specifically mention the case, a spokesperson said that it is aware of a video circulating on social media that allegedly involves an individual employed by the airline.

"We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the employee has been derostered from official duties," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The minor was employed at the couple's house through the victim's relative who also works in a nearby house, police said. The victim used to stay with the couple in southwest Delhi's Dwarka. The victim's relative alleged that the minor girl was often scolded by the couple for not doing the household work properly. The couple, who hired the minor domestic help two months back, also had allegedly burnt her hand to punish her.

The relative who spotted the girl being beaten up claimed that on Wednesday morning, when she was passing by the street for her work, she saw Poornima beating the minor girl while she was working in the balcony. On spotting this, she along with others went to the couple's house but they did not come out and only after creating a ruckus, they opened the door and let the child come out, the relative alleged. The minor then narrated her ordeal to the relative and said she was asked to clean the balcony. According to the minor, while she was doing her work, the woman started scolding and thrashing her saying she was not cleaning the balcony properly, the victim's relative said.

Meanwhile the Delhi Police intervened and booked Kaushik Baghchi and Poornima Baghchi under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) of the Indian Penal Code, Child Labour Act and section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Police told that the couple shifted to Dwarka two months ago and hired the minor with the help of her relative who also also works as a domestic help nearby. Police also said the victim's parents belong to a village in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. According to police, the victim has injuries around her eyes and also has burn marks on her body. While the burn marks appear to be old, the other injury marks are fresh, police informed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, “Around 9 AM, information was received at Dwarka South police station regarding the mistreatment of a child who worked as a domestic help. We have registered a case and arrested the couple. The victim is being counselled. There are no allegations of sexual assault. The medical examination of the minor was conducted. Based on her statement, strict charges against the couple have been enforced." When asked if an action would be taken against those who manhandled the couple, the officer said that the action will be taken as per the complaint.

This is not for the first time when such kind of incidents have surfaced in the National Capital Region. In February this year, a 14-year-old girl from Jharkhand went through the same physical and mental trauma when she was beaten and kept hungry for days by couple in Gurugram.”