Delhi Minor Rape Case: CCTV Tape Shows Govt Officer, Wife Escaping Before Arrest

The case of the alleged rape of a minor girl in the national captial by a government official associated with the Women and Child Development Department witnessed a turning point on Tuesday when the Delhi Police accessed a CCTV tape from August 21 showing the accused and his wife allegedly trying to escape from their residence, in an endeavour to prevent arrest.

The accused government official, Premodaya Khakha, and his wife allegedly tried to evade arrest when the reports regarding the rape of the minor surfaced at around 9:35 am. Their adventure, however, was short-lived as North District Special Staff of the Delhi Police zeroed in on them, arresting the duo. The accused government officer will be produced in a court today, while his wife has been sent to judicial custody for further interrogation.

The Delhi Police registered a case against the accused under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code including 376(2)(f), 323, 506, 509, 313, 120- B and 34. Meanwhile, the senior official's wife has been booked under section 120-B, for being part of the criminal conspiracy. According to Delhi Police, she has been accused of giving the survivor abortion pills.

Officer accused of raping minor multiple times

The minor victim, a student of class 12 in the national capital, was living with the accused Premoday Khakha after her father's demise in a road accident on October 1, 2020. The accused, serving as the deputy director in the WCD department, allegedly rapped her friend's 14-year-old (now 17-year-old) daughter multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of the senior government official for allegedly raping his friend's 17-year-old daughter. He sought a report from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar pertaining to the matter. "I have directed the chief secretary to suspend him (rape-accused Delhi government official) till an enquiry takes place. I have sought a report by 5 pm today. I also request the police to arrest him at the earliest," the chief minister said.