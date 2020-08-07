Delhi Minor Rape Case: CM Arvind Kejriwal Dials Parents, Doctors At AIIMS

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday he has talked to the doctor and parents of the 12-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and is currently admitted at the city's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The victim's condition is said to be currently serious.

Kejriwal had visited the AIIMS on Thursday to enquire about her health condition and said his government will provide financial compensation of Rs 10 lakh to her family.

I spoke to the doctors and parents of the 12 year old girl, who was sexually assaulted, on phone. I had visited her in the hospital yesterday. She is still fighting for her life. Doctors are trying their best. Pl pray for her.



In the meanwhile, police has arrested one person

The Delhi Police on Thursday nabbed the accused in the minor case and registered a case under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Arvind Kejriwal has assured strict punishment for the accused in the case.

As per reports, the minor was also hit with a sharp object by the accused on the face and head at her Paschim Vihar home on Tuesday evening, the police had said. On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal visited the girl at the AIIMS and accused the police of delay in arresting the accused.

She said the girl's condition was serious and doctors were not sure whether she would survive. "The girl has multiple head fractures and bite marks all over her body. She has been brutally assaulted to the extent that every body part has injury marks," Maliwal said. She has also demanded death sentence for the accused.

