Delhi: MoS Jitendra Singh Distributes Clothes To Underprivileged Sections Of Society

Flagging off the Centre's 'Sanchay' initiative, Union Minister of States for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday dispatched wearable clothes weighing around 1500 kgs for distribution to the underprivileged sections of Delhi and NCR regions. A truck that was flagged off by the Union Minister from North Block carried materials required for distribution in AIIMS ISTM areas and the Goonj NGO working for the underprivileged people in Delhi and NCR.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jitendra Singh said that the initiative has been launched by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in association with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Agriculture as a symbol to commemorate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. It was launched by collecting the materials from government employees working in various ministries and departments located at the North Block and the nearby buildings.

Speaking about the collection during the initiative, he said that they received a tremendous response between November 29 and December 10, 2021, and a total of 1500 kgs of clothes and similar materials have been collected till now. Along with that, he also distributed souvenirs to 22 volunteers who helped in the collection of the materials on the occasion.

'Sanchay' program will focus on distributing mobile handsets to poor households

As informed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh at the event, he asked the concerned officials to undertake the next program which will focus on distributing unused mobile handsets to the poor households after reprocessing. This will enable the children to access online learning and further boost education.

Emphasising upon the 'Sewa' mission of the DoPT to continue, Singh said that several other ministries will also join the social service work following this. Apart from that, he also noted that the noble mission is coinciding with the Good Governance Week.

Meanwhile, seven officials including DoPT Secretary Shri PK Tripathi, Additional Secretary Smt Rashmi Chowdhury, and senior officials of the ministry were present at the event.

Notably, as a part of the Good Governance Week, the Centre had also launched a nationwide campaign from December 20-25 for addressing public grievances and improving service delivery, especially in rural areas.

Image: Twitter/@Jitendra Singh