Delhi: NDMC sets up 6 control rooms to tackle waterlogging

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set up six control rooms in its area to check waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season, officials said on Monday.

The civic body has also identified five vulnerable points where chances of water stagnation due to a downpour are high.

"The NDMC has set up six control rooms in its area to prevent waterlogging during heavy rain. These have been set up at Sangli Mess, Khan Market, Netaji Nagar, Malcha Marg, Mandir Marg and Hanuman Road (drainage service centres) in the civic body's area," NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said at a press conference.

We have also identified five points, including Africa Avenue, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Purana Quila Road and Lodhi Estate that are susceptible to water stangation, Chahal said.

"Six hundred employees of the NDMC will be deployed with the all equipment, including permanent and portable pumps, in case of any waterlogging in the area," Chahal added.

The senior official also stated that 278 rainwater harvesting pits are functioning in the NDMC area.

"Desilting of these rainwater harvesting pits will be completed by June 30. These pits will be very helpful in curbing waterlogging as well as raise groundwater level in the NDMC area," he added. PTI GJS RHL

