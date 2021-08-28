Delhi: NDMC's Graffiti Tribute To Indian Tokyo Olympics Medallists Wins Acclaim

Paying its tribute to the Tokyo Olympics medal winners from India, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has designed the walls near the Pitampura Metro Station in the National Capital with graffiti representing the sportspeople who made India proud at the global games event.

Metro pillars flaunt sportspeople's graffiti

The metro pillars can be seen flaunting the graffiti of Athlete Neeraj Chopra, wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, shuttler PV Sindhu along with the men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh.

In a courteous gesture, the corporation has sent a message "North Delhi Municipal Corporation salutes the Tokyo Olympics Heroes."

Graffiti grabs attention on Delhi streets

Meanwhile, the NDMC initiative has been garnering a lot of attention on the lively streets of Delhi as spectators have been hugely appreciating the corporation's move. Many of them consider that the graffiti would inspire the young crowd to follow the path of sportspersons and also encourage or support the sportspersons. "The graffitis are very beautiful. The players brought laurels for the country. We are proud of them that they won gold, silver and bronze medals in Olympics. This will encourage the youth to take sports as a career and win more medals for the country," Akhilesh Pandey, an auto driver said.

India records best-ever medal haul at Tokyo Olympics

The nation sent its largest-ever contingent of 126 competitors to the 2020 Games. To date, the 2020 Summer Olympics are the most successful Games for India since its first regular Olympics appearance in 1920 with Indian Olympians winning 7 medals (1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze). The Indian contingent also participated in a record 69 events this time.

In the men's Javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra won India's first-ever gold medal in athletics, the nation's second-ever individual gold and first individual gold since the Beijing 2008 Olympics, won by Abhinav Bindra (Shooting). On the other hand, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won India's first-ever silver in women's weightlifting (49 kg), becoming the first Indian Olympic medallist in the sport since 2000, while P. V. Sindhu won a bronze in women's badminton to became the first Indian female athlete and second Indian to win two consecutive Olympic medals for individual events (having won a silver in badminton in 2016). The men's national field hockey team won the bronze medal, their first Olympic medal since 1980. Meanwhile, Lovlina Borgohain won the boxing bronze in the Women's welterweight category. Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia grabbed the Silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the weightlifting sport.

(With ANI Inputs)



Picture by ANI