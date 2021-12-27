Amid a surge in COVID-19 Omicron cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am starting from today, 27 December. Additionally, Delhi has also reported a rise in fresh cases of the virus with 290 infections and one death on Sunday, 26 December. With this, the cumulative case tally and death toll in the state rose to 1,44,3352 and 25,105, respectively.

Delhi Night Curfew timing

Night curfew to be imposed in Delhi from tomorrow (Dec 27) from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM, in view of the rapidly increasing #COVID19 cases: Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/0EV54oiJRI — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

Night curfew in Delhi:

Officials said the night curfew will kick in under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) if the positivity rate settles at 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days. Moreover, a 'Yellow' alert will come into force under GRAP, if the positivity rate settles at 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days, leading to a host of restrictions. According to the PTI report, if the 'Red' alert is sounded, there will be a "total curfew".

Moreover, the Omicron cases have increased in the national capital with 142 cases, followed by Maharashtra at 141.

States that have announced night curfew amid rise in Omicron cases

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana have already announced night curfew to control the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, restrictions on celebrations and social gatherings have been imposed ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and others. Ahead of the upcoming celebrations, the central government has also issued an advisory to the states and union territories for stepping up their vigilance measures to address the spread of the highly transmissible variant.

Omicron cases in India

As many as 422 Omicron cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories in India so far and 130 of these people have recovered or migrated, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31. With 6,987 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in a day, India's total caseload increased to 3,47,86,802, according to the data updated at 8 am.