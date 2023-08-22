Delhi Official Accused Of Minor's Rape To Be Produced In Court Today | 9 Points

Hours after the Delhi government's women and child development department official was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor, his wife Seema, who was accused of giving medicines to the minor to terminate her preganancy, has been sent to judicial custody. According to sources, the accused, identified as Premoday Khakha, will be produced before the Delhi’s Tis Hazari court on Tuesday, August 22.

The development came after the accused, along with his wife, was arrested from his residence on Sunday for raping his dead friend’s minor daughter for several months. The victim, who is currently a student of Class 12, was living with the accused and his family since October, 2020 following her father’s demise.

Delhi Minor rape case: Top points