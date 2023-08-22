Delhi Official Accused Of Minor's Rape To Be Produced In Court Today | 9 Points

Quick links:
The accused Delhi government official will be produced before the Tis Hazari court on Tuesday, August 22 | Credit: Republic
Hours after the Delhi government's women and child development department official was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor, his wife Seema, who was accused of giving medicines to the minor to terminate her preganancy, has been sent to judicial custody. According to sources, the accused, identified as Premoday Khakha, will be produced before the Delhi’s Tis Hazari court on Tuesday, August 22.
The development came after the accused, along with his wife, was arrested from his residence on Sunday for raping his dead friend’s minor daughter for several months. The victim, who is currently a student of Class 12, was living with the accused and his family since October, 2020 following her father’s demise.
Premoday Khakha, a deputy director in the Delhi government's women and child development department, was arrested on Monday (August 22) for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter, repeatedly for several months. The official's wife, who is accused of giving the victim abortion pills, was also arrested.
Delhi Police accessed a CCTV tape from August 21 showing the accused and his wife allegedly trying to escape from their residence, in a bid to prevent arrest.
The arrest of the accused came hours after he, along with his wife, was detained by the Delhi Police on Monday. The detention occurred a day after the official and his wife were booked on the charges of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Earlier on August 21, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the accused Delhi government official for committing a heinous act and ordered his suspension. He further sought a report from the Chief Secretary as well.
Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal spent Monday night at the hospital, where the minor is admitted, after she was stopped from meeting the victim. Accusing the Delhi Police of indulging in hooliganism, the DCW chief said, “They are neither allowing me to meet the girl nor her mother. The police is trying to hide something from me.”
The police action came days after an FIR was registered on August 13 at the Burari police station against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code Sections 376(2)(f)(being a relative, guardian, or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the POCSO Act.
In August 2023, the victim, now 17-year-old, suffered an anxiety attack and was hospitalised. She was admitted to St. Stephens’ Hospital for medical treatment by her mother after she was suffering anxiety attacks. While she was undergoing counselling, the minor opened up about the abuse and narrated the whole incident after which the police was informed.
The accused had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, when she was 14-years-old. In 2021, the girl found she was pregnant, the official's wife warned her not to reveal the abuse to anyone and gave abortion pills to her.
The minor girl was living with the accused and his family in the national capital since 2020 following his father’s death in October 2020. The accused became the local guardian of the victim. She used to call him "mama" (maternal uncle).