Delhi: OPD Services Resume At Gangaram Hospital On National Doctor's Day

The Coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on India's already creaking public health infrastructure and the toll of COVID-19 infections has crossed 5.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital has resumed OPD service from Wednesday. Talking to Republic Media Network, OPD operations Incharge, Mili Sehgal, said, "The OPD, which was closed for three months due to the lockdown in the country's capital, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, services have been resumed. This service will continue OPD service from 8 am to 8 pm in the hospital."

He said the coronavirus-triggered lockdown since late March led to a halt in many activities and during this time, the movement of COVID-19 patients in hospitals led to disruption in OPD services.

"However, gradually OPD services are being resumed in these hospitals," Sehgal said, adding, "the hospital has created proper facilities to minimize the spread of COVID-19, especially keeping in mind that nearly 70% of the positive patients are asymptomatic."

According to Sehgal, OPD reception counters will be open from 8 am to 8 pm for telephonic appointments. Slots of sharing OPDs should be shared on alternate days and one consultant will be available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and another consultant on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Single combined OPD slots 10 to 12 are allotted for senior consultants and whenever their patients come they will be called by the front office staff and patients will be allowed only after thermal screening and after filling declaration forms.

Medical representatives and staff are not allowed in OPD. Private are allowed in OPD without an attendant and only one attended to be allowed with proper SMS (Sanitization Mask and Social distancing) if necessary. Inpatient waiting areas in OPD, there is a proper sitting arrangement following social distancing and security to monitor the same. Keeping view of safety doctors there is an assigned area for proper doffing and donning, she added.

Talking to Republic Media Network, Dr. DS Rana, Chairman of the hospital, said, "Although our OPD services will be normal, we have taken adequate precautions to protect the health of patients. All our OPD Chambers are located in the Green COVID Safe Zone. The safety of patients is very important for us," he added.

According to Dr Rana, the hospital will use all standard safety protocols, which will be strictly followed keeping in mind the safety of the patients. In the era of COVID, the hospital will ensure the best infection control measures and a safe environment to protect the health of patients.

